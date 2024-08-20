Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $62.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.69.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.