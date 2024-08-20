Milestone Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in O. American National Bank purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $60.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.12. The stock has a market cap of $53.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $61.60.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 291.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

