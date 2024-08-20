Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY)

Milestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May during the fourth quarter valued at $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May by 1,489.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 535,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 502,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS UMAY opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – May (UMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – May (BATS:UMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.