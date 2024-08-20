Milestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

