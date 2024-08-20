Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Milestone Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $45.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $46.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

