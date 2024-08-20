Milestone Asset Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 511,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 22,057 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 61,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of USMV opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.