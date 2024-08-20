Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes $251,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 32,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Diageo by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $129.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $119.48 and a one year high of $171.07. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.37%.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,950.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

