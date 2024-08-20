Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,070,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 451,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,326 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $56.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.76. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

