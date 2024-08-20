Milestone Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Milestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Milestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

Shares of PAPR opened at $35.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

