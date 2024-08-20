monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stake Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 10,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in monday.com were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in monday.com by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 741.7% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $270.00 on Tuesday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $270.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 710.53, a PEG ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.63.

monday.com Company Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

