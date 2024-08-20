MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth $133,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,410,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,802,975,000 after buying an additional 1,250,925 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $32,679,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,992,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,772,000. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $97.35 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.40.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,963.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.