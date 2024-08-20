MONECO Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,420 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,214,171 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,076,000 after buying an additional 180,720 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 20,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the period. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.21.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.72 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.