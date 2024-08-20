MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 144 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,521,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,435,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $271.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.98, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.78.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

