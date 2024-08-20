MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 199 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after purchasing an additional 466,829 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrier Global by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

NYSE:CARR opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

