MONECO Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,616 InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJV stock opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.10. InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%.

InvescoBulletShares2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. BSJV was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

