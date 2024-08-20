MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.49.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

