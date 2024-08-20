MONECO Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:SEIM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $405,910,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,759,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,162,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

BATS:SEIM opened at $34.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $496.77 million, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th.

The SEI Large Cap Momentum Factor ETF (SEIM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap US companies, exhibiting strong momentum. Selection is based on a quantitative model and an optimization process. SEIM was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

