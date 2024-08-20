MONECO Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 181.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VTIP stock opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.