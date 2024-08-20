MONECO Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.85.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

