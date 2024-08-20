MONECO Advisors LLC Has $310,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 67,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 80,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.91.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

