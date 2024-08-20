MONECO Advisors LLC Has $339,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. TD Cowen upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. HSBC raised shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $74.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $75.19.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

