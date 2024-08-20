MONECO Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Linde by 19.6% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 9.1% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Linde by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 601,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,069,000 after buying an additional 21,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $458.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $361.02 and a 12-month high of $477.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $443.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

