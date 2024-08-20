MONECO Advisors LLC Invests $352,000 in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,434,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after buying an additional 40,204 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 719,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,120,000 after purchasing an additional 82,475 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 643,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 369,045 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 418,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,926 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.74.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.