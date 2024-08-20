MONECO Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 34,679.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,513,000 after buying an additional 184,497 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $649,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,832.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $649,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,832.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.8 %

RSG opened at $204.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.56. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.23 and a 52 week high of $206.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

