MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $2,676,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $495.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $467.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $441.83. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The stock has a market cap of $155.12 billion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.