MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New $305,000 Investment in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 12,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 627,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after buying an additional 622,152 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 86.8% during the second quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,029,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,314,000 after acquiring an additional 478,565 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 2,266.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 426,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,853,000 after acquiring an additional 408,155 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,172,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,665,000 after acquiring an additional 389,405 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,184,000.

Shares of HELO opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.70. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $48.71 and a 12-month high of $59.83. The company has a market capitalization of $647.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

