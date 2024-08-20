MONECO Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $831,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 165,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,490,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denali Therapeutics news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $31,682.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,425.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,146 shares of company stock worth $710,274 in the last quarter. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 1.40.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

