MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF stock opened at $40.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.37. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.