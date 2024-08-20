MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJU – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 98,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after buying an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJU stock opened at $25.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.24 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2030 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSJU was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

