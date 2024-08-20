MONECO Advisors LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 54,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $384.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $169.85.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.