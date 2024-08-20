MONECO Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $1,180,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1651 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th.

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

