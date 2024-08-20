MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,927 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 48.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $150.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,363 shares of company stock worth $11,791,461 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

