MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 176 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Analog Devices by 8.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 926,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,380,000 after buying an additional 74,786 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Analog Devices by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $3,183,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 783.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 257,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,867,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.50.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $225.95 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $154.99 and a one year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total value of $980,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.58, for a total transaction of $1,142,681.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,209.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,791,543 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

