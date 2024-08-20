MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 339 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $23,141,000. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $744,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 40,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $176.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $182.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day moving average is $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

