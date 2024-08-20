MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 37,632 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 84.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,632 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.0 %

WFC opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.27. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $196.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

