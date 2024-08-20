MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 3,901 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $563.12 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $539.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.80.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

