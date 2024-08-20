MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 552 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Align Technology by 547.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $328.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.78.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $235.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,529,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,647,366.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $375.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.48.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 11.34%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

