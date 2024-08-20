MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 9,279 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,279 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 148.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 24,223 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

ISCV stock opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.94. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

