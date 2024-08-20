MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 93 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MONECO Advisors LLC trimmed its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,559,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $820.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $896.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $807.42 and a 200-day moving average of $737.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total transaction of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,473.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,936 shares of company stock worth $15,371,810. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on KLA from $730.00 to $680.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KLA from $692.00 to $698.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $805.29.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

