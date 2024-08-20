MONECO Advisors LLC Takes $284,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth $202,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JAVA opened at $61.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.06 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.23.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

