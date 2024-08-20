MONECO Advisors LLC Takes Position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEP. CWM LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 830 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 208.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,025 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $51.53.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $360.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.54 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 118.69%.

NEP has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects. The company owns contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

