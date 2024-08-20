Morgan Stanley Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. HSBC upgraded Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Asana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of ASAN stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Asana has a twelve month low of $11.29 and a twelve month high of $23.44.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.53 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 77.48% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $330,112.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares in the company, valued at $12,015,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,063,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,958,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 28,856 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $330,112.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,050,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,443 shares of company stock worth $1,026,976. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,246,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,100,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth $7,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

