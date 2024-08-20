M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in M&T Bank by 43.1% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,125,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 239,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,890,000 after buying an additional 100,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 497,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,357,000 after buying an additional 35,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,476,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,334,262. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.85.

Read Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $164.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.94. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.