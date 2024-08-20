National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,530 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $4,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,464,000 after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,101,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,780,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,309,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of National Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Michael Sheridan sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $828,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Stock Up 0.2 %

FIZZ opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.84. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.85 and a 52 week high of $54.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

