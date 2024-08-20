National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.09% of National Health Investors worth $32,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NHI opened at $74.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 13.24 and a current ratio of 13.24. National Health Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $76.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.02.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.95 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 41.40% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.03%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. acquired 437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.83 per share, with a total value of $28,767.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,940.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

