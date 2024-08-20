Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Acquires 10,993,192 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 10,993,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $9,783,940.88. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,110,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,668,539.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $50.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nerdy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,101,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 88,771 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 822,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 114,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nerdy by 1,765.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NRDY shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Nerdy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Nerdy in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

