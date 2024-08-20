Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,279 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $103,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,893 shares of company stock valued at $84,412,483 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Netflix stock opened at $688.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $296.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $697.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $655.35 and a 200-day moving average of $622.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus lifted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

