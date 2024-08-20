Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$68.00.

A number of research firms have commented on NGT. Scotiabank raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Newmont alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NGT

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at C$69.87 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$39.96 and a 52-week high of C$70.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.20.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72 by C$0.27. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of C$6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.79 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 5.7208333 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.60%.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.