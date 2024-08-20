Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 205 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in DTE Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 41,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.36.

DTE Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $123.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

