Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 500 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $120.20 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.72 and a 12 month high of $128.79.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Articles

